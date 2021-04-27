Barlow

SANDHILL MEDIA GROUP has hired BRAD BARLOW as PD at Top 40/Mainstream KSPZ-A-K286BU (NOW 105.1)/IDAHO FALLS. After a nearly three year radio hiatus, BARLOW is back with 24 years of programming and on-air experience.

BARLOW commented, "When I was a kid I used to play radio in my bedroom. Now it’s been almost three years since I put my headphones on but I never stopped playing radio. Building playlists. Telling stories. I’m dying to be doing that in studio again. NOW 105.1 is the perfect place for me to get back to work. I’m grateful to SANDHILL MEDIA management and staff for welcoming me to my new radio home."

SANDHILL MEDIA GROUP OM WILL KEZLEY added, "Our strategy has always been to hire top-notch talent to guide our radio brands. BRAD is a rock star, and we’re so excited that he’s joined the team."

SANDHILL MEDIA GROUP COO JIM BURGOYNE said, "Having worked with BRAD for many years, I can tell you he’s one of the most talented, honest, and hard-working programmers I’ve ever had the pleasure of working with, and I have no doubt he’ll fuel the success of NOW 105.1 and take it to the next level."

« see more Net News