LARRY WILSON's Petition to Deny the reassignment of ALPHA MEDIA's licenses from Debtor-in-Possession status back to the company as it emerges from Chapter 11 bankruptcy (NET NEWS 4/16) has drawn a heated response from the company he once headed.

In its opposition to WILSON's petition and another filed by PAUL STONE, ALPHA MEDIA alleges that "when one peels away the bombast of WILSON’s Petition, it is clear that WILSON is inappropriately using the agency as a platform for rehashing his differences with certain members of the Company’s Board of Directors and management, and vainly attempting to shoehorn assessment of his personal grievances into the Commission’s processes under the guise of spurious claims that ALPHA is unfit to hold its broadcast licenses. Moreover, his assertions are false."

The opposition challenges WILSON and STONE's standing as parties-in-interest, contending that the proper venue for their complaints would have been Bankruptcy Court ot the DELAWARE courts, not the FCC, which, it points out, does not get involved in private contractural matters. In addition, STONE's contention that the applications must be scrutinized to ensure compliance with foreign ownership caps, ALPHA asserts, is covered by the Commission's policy to allow companies to emerge from bankruptcy while the foreign ownership review is deferred to a later stage.

ALPHA also denies WILSON's allegations that its directors and officers made false statements to, or intentionally concealed evidence from, the FCC, and calls for the petitions to be dismissed or denied and the applications granted in order not to prolong ALPHA's Chapter 11 proceedings.

« see more Net News