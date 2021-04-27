Tenth Avenue North

PROVIDENT LABEL GROUP band TENTH AVENUE NORTH played their very last show in ORLANDO, FL last SATURDAY. Lead singer MIKE DONEHEY share this on his INSTAGRAM page, "FAREWELL. There were a lot of tears this past weekend. But they were tears of appreciation, gratitude, and peace. The peace was something I hadn’t thought to anticipate. But man, was it heavy and was it beautiful. They didn’t feel like farewell shows honestly. The whole thing felt more like a family reunion. A big ol clumsy whimsical family reunion. What a gift. When we started the band in a PALM BEACH ATLANTIC UNIVERSITY dorm room 21 years ago, we always said, 'let’s never let this band get in the way of family.' We never dreamt the band would actually turn into one. Family. I know it’s hard for people to understand why we’re ending the band if we still love each other. But it’s precisely because we love each other that we’re ending the band. For me, going forward and doing music without these friends and brothers beside me, well, I can’t imagine continuing to call that Tenth Ave, because the music was never the main point; it was the people. So what we made together we will leave together. And so we will move forward in what we feel God has put in each of our hearts to do next. Farmer. Real Estate Sherpa. Music producer. Child advocate. It is glorious. It was glorious. It will be glorious. You know Dr Seuss said something about not crying because it’s over but being happy because it happened. I don’t mean to undermine a genius but I think I disagree. I think we should do both Dr. Cry it’s over and thank God it happened. I think we should do both. So this weekend we laid it down and celebrated what it was. With many tears, laughs, toasts and speeches, we gave God all our thanks for what He did through the band, but more importantly, what He did in the hearts of our band. And what he continues to do. For me, He taught me how to love through these brothers and sisters. People wired differently than me, with different opinions and talents, and He showed me the beauty of something that’s strength lies in the sum of its parts. Frankly, I never thought I could love these people as much as I do. I’m just so incredibly grateful. For all of them. For all of you. For all of it. Thanks for listening."



TENTH AVENUE NORTH had several hit songs including, "By Your Side," "You Are More," "Love Is Here", and "Control."

