May 6th Webinar

EDISON RESEARCH's "Research Moms" will present their annual "Moms and Media" study in a webinar on MAY 6th at 2p (ET)

The presentation by VP MELISSA DECESARE will cover media usage, social media habits, and current outlook on tech by U.S. mothers, with data from the INFINITE DIAL study and the company's new social media measurement program THE SOCIAL HABIT.



Click here to register.

« see more Net News