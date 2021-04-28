-
Edison Research To Unveil 2021 'Moms And Media' Study In May 6th Webinar
April 28, 2021 at 1:20 AM (PT)
EDISON RESEARCH's "Research Moms" will present their annual "Moms and Media" study in a webinar on MAY 6th at 2p (ET)
The presentation by VP MELISSA DECESARE will cover media usage, social media habits, and current outlook on tech by U.S. mothers, with data from the INFINITE DIAL study and the company's new social media measurement program THE SOCIAL HABIT.
