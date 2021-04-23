'HITS Hangout In The Zoom Room'



iHEARTMEDIA's WMKS Top 40 (HITS 100.3)/GREENSBORO, NC recently played host to NELLY and MASKED WOLFE in their "HITS HANGOUT IN THE ZOOM ROOM."

Midday Host KELLY talked new music, FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE, and his 20th Anniversary of "Country Grammar" with NELLY while FRANKIE V had a run in with MASKED WOLFE's Cat before talking GOLD COAST, food, where the moniker MASKED WOLF came from, his influences and more!

Click here to see the full interview with NELLY and MASKED WOLF.

