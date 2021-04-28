All Day, Every Sunday On Flood FM

FLOOD MEDIA Alternative FLOOD FM announces the first of many specialty programming features on the online station with the debut of FLOOD FLASHBACK SUNDAYS beginning SUNDAY, MAY 2nd. Every SUNDAY, FLOOD FM will go on a 24 hour musical journey, showcasing the progenitors and iconic indie/alternative artists from the '80s, '90s and early aughts.

"We'll delve deep into our library to present an incredible mix of classic alternative, post-punk, new wave, synthpop, indie rock, britpop, electronica, dance punk, trip hop and more," said FLOOD FM Head Of Programming AARON AXELSEN. "Expect to hear THE SMITHS, BJORK, RADIOHEAD, PJ HARVEY, MASSIVE ATTACK, BLOC PARTY, NEW ORDER, PAVEMENT, BLUR, AIR, JOY DIVISION, LCD SOUNDSYSTEM, PULP, ELLIOTT SMITH, THE CURE, CHEMICAL BROTHERS, PORTISHEAD, THE CLASH, ELASTICA..."

