KX FM

LAGUNA BEACH RADIO low power FM Rock/Alternative KXRN-LP (KX FM 104.7)/LAGUNA BEACH, CA, founder TYLER RUSSELL McCUSKER will step down as GM and be succeeded by ALYSSA HAYEK, the station's previous Music Director. McCUSKER will serve as an on-staff consultant for the remainder of the year and then be considered for an advisory role on the Board Of Directors.

MONICA SILVA-McCUSKER, who has been with the station for almost seven years, will pass the torch of development director to non-profit professional JAYNE HERRING.



ERICA DELAMARE, who started two years ago as an intern, will be promoted to Music Director.

ED STEINFELD, the morning show host, will now also host middays from 10a to NOON, followed by HAYEK in the afternoons.



Commented RUSSELL McCUSKER, “I am beyond proud we are still standing and have cemented ourselves as an indispensable part of this community. I have decided to have ALYSSA run our day-to-day: I believe I have given everything I personally can to the business and to the community, and I know she can do an even better job than me growing us into the future.”



McCUSKER will be launching a new podcast network called SNIPPET, which will produce and curate short-form on-demand audio shows in the categories of music, lifestyle, and audio drama.

« see more Net News