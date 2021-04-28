Host Lineup

MOUNT WILSON FM BROADCASTERS Classical KMZT-A-K252FO (K-MOZART)/LOS ANGELES, which returned to Classical music from Oldies last DECEMBER, will launch a new lineup on MAY 1st, heralded by an all-morning loop of BEETHOVEN's "Symphony No. 9."

The new host lineup includes former UNIVERSITY OF INDIANAPOLIS Classical-Jazz WICR/INDIANAPOLIS host RUSS MALONEY for weekday mornings; staff announcer NICK TYLER hosting a revived version of the long-running "EVENING CONCERT" on FRIDAY nights at 7p (PT); L.A. radio veteran CHUCK SOUTHCOTT hosting a show tunes program, "CURTAIN CALL," on SATURDAY mornings; and SUNDAY shows hosted by musician DAVID BENOIT and mezzo-soprano SUZANNA GUZMAN.

