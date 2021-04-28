Q1 Results

SIRIUSXM first quarter 2021 revenue increased 5% year-to-year to $2.06 billion, with net income decreasing from $293 million to $219 million (7 to 5 cents/share), although 2021's net income included a $220 million non-cash impairment charge for the failure of a satellite, plus a $25 million charge for surrender of office space and a $95 million benefit from a state tax audit. Adjusted EBITDA rose 7% to $682 million.

The SIRIUSXM operation's revenue increased 2% to $1.62 billion, driven by a 3% increase in average revenue per user to $14.30 and a 3% increase in self-pay subscribers, partially offset by a decrease in paid promotional subscribers. PANDORA segment advertising revenue ((including AdsWIZZ)) Increased 29% to $312 million. STITCHER and off-platform advertising businesses recorded $67 million in revenue, with off-platform revenue alone up 48%.

CEO JENNIFER WITZ said, "I am pleased to announce SIRIUSXM has started the year impressively -- we added 126,000 self-pay net subscribers, an 83% increase as compared to the period a year ago, saw a first quarter record-low churn rate of 1.6%, and are reporting a new record-high quarterly adjusted EBITDA figure. These strong results reflect the value we bring to our listeners through the breadth and depth of our content. Our advertising revenue grew 24%, driven by robust monetization of both on- and off-platform opportunities, as well as the growing podcast market. While we are benefiting from the broader reopening of the economy and the acceleration of consumers' digital adoption, the meaningful long-term investments we've been making are also paying off. This includes creating and delivering compelling content, strengthening our digital product experiences, and scaling a full suite of end-to-end distribution and monetization solutions for content creators and publishers. We are extremely focused on achieving our 2021 goals and reinforcing our long-term position as NORTH AMERICA's premier audio entertainment company.

"Across SIRIUSXM, PANDORA and STITCHER, we have added new channels, shows, hosts, and podcasts, enhancing the expertly curated audio entertainment experience across all formats from music to sports. DRAKE, one of the most streamed artists in the world, launched his exclusive full-time SIRIUSXM channel, SOUND 42. All of our audio platforms were on display as rocker TOM MORELLO launched a SIRIUSXM show, multiple new streaming music channels, and a new podcast available on SIRIUSXM, PANDORA and STITCHER. We are working with highly regarded creators on new podcasts; earlier this week we announced the acquisition of 99% INVISIBLE, the acclaimed and popular podcast from ROMAN MARS and his creator team. This was our first year as the exclusive audio broadcaster of the MASTERS TOURNAMENT, and we have expanded our streaming rights with both the NBA and MLB. We also created special music and talk programming that honored both BLACK HISTORY and WOMEN'S HISTORY MONTHS back-to-back."

CFO SEAN SULLIVAN added, "SIRIUSXM is off to a terrific start in 2021, with solid revenue and adjusted EBITDA growth. We returned approximately $577 million of capital to stockholders in the first quarter, comprised of approximately $516 million in common stock repurchases and $61 million paid in dividends. At the end of the quarter, SIRIUSXM's debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio was 3.4x, and we will use our solid financial position and substantial cash flows to make investments in our business and continue returning capital to stockholders."

The company reiterated its 2021 guidance for self-pay net subscriber additions of about 800,000, revenue of about $8.35 billion, adjusted EBITDA at $2.75 billion, and free cash flow of $1.6 billion, originally issued on JANUARY 7th.

