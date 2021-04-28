Anton Partridge

WARNER MUSIC GROUP has named ANTON PARTRIDGE as Dir./Global Strategy, Electronic Music. PARTRIDGE has been with WARNER for the past decade as head of the WARNER MUSIC UK dance music imprint, ONE MORE TUNE.

“Across the globe, electronic music is constantly evolving and morphing, reflecting and creating cultural movements,” said Pres./CMO ERIC WONG. “WMG has a long and rich history in dance music, from the early days of disco a half century ago to today’s electronic pioneers. ANTON’s deep knowledge and experience in the field, combined with his years working within the Warner family, make him the perfect choice to drive our worldwide electronic music pipeline, cultivate cross-company collaboration, and evolve our dance music strategy from a global perspective."

« see more Net News