Pilgrimage Festival Headliners

PILGRIMAGE FESTIVAL will occur in FRANKLIN, TN on SEPTEMBER 25th-26, with headliners MAREN MORRIS, THE DAVE MATTHEWS BAND, and THE BLACK KEYS. Additional artists to perform, TANYA TUCKER, BLACK PUMAS, CAGE THE ELEPHANT, AMOS LEE, MORGAN WADE, with more to be announced.

PILGRIMAGE FESTIVAL was founded by BETTER THAN EZRA singer and FRANKLIN resident KEVIN GRIFFIN, with co-founders W. BRANDT WOOD and MICHAEL WHELAN. The festival features regional makers, distillers, brewers, and food vendors. In the VIP Village, there will be 70 booths stocked with handcrafted works, wares, and wearables. The festival grounds will house 35 local restaurants and cafes serving their most popular dishes, alongside Farm to Turntable Food Truck Park, which has 20 food trucks, plus Craft Beer Hall with craft beers, local whiskeys, hard seltzers, specialty drinks, and frozen treats.

“TENNESSEE thrives on live music, and we’ve been in a musical drought for the past year,” GRIFFIN shared with BILLBOARD. “PILGRIMAGE is a one-of-a-kind festival experience, showcasing the best music, food, libations, and crafts the region has to offer. We can’t wait to deliver one of the most exciting and diverse lineups of our seven-year history this SEPTEMBER. Let’s bring the music back to FRANKLIN.”

The PILGRIMAGE FESTIVAL supports non-profits, RECORDING ACADEMY’S MUSICARES, FRIENDS OF FRANKLIN PARKS, THE HERITAGE FOUNDATION, HIGH HOPES DEVELOPMENT CENTER, BRIGHTSTONE, GRACEWORKS MINISTRIES, and MERCY COMMUNITY HEALTHCARE.

Ticket sales begin on APRIL 29th, 10a (ET). More information at pilgrimagefestival.com.

