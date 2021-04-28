-
Joseph Habedank Southern Gospel Radio Special Available
DAYWIND RECORDS has an hour-long radio special featuring Southern Gospel DOVE AWARD winner, Joseph Habedank’s new project, "Change Is Coming." The new album comes out FRIDAY, APRIL 30th. The radio special is 1-hour with segments that allow for four minutes of commercials. Stations wanting clearance for the special should e-mail Greg Goodman at DAYWIND RECORDS with your call letters and the date and time it will air.
You can download the radio special here.