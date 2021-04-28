Grants

Two public radio stations are among the four recipients of grants from the AMERICAN JOURNALISM PROJECT, the first time the organization has directed grants to radio.

LOUISVILLE PUBLIC MEDIA, operator of News-Talk WFPL, Classical WUOL, and Triple A WFPK/LOUISVILLE, and UNIVERSITY RADIO FOUNDATION News-Talk WFAE/CHARLOTTE are receiving grants along with JON RALSTON's THE NEVADA INDEPENDENT and SARAH ALVAREZ's OUTLIER MEDIA in DETROIT. The broadcast grants, supported by the ARTHUR VINING DAVIS FOUNDATIONS, will help supplement the growth of WFPL's newsroom and WFAE's restructuring of its revenue team and development of news products.

AMERICAN JOURNALISM PROJECT CEO SARABETH BERMAN said, “We are encouraged by the role that LOUISVILLE PUBLIC MEDIA and WFAE are playing as a source of vital, audience-centered civic news in their communities. Their work to date and their vision for the future demonstrate how crucial public media can be in solving the local news crisis.”

“LOUISVILLE PUBLIC MEDIA and WFAE exemplify public media stations’ commitment to local journalism. These innovative stations provide high-quality coverage of their communities through collaboration and lots of engaged journalism,” said CORPORATION FOR PUBLIC BROADCASTING SVP/Journalism, Radio and Community Service Grant Services KATHY MERRITT. “They demonstrate potential for nonprofit news to serve the information needs of the American people. We appreciate the support of the AMERICAN JOURNALISM PROJECT for these two public media stations.”

“We are very pleased to partner with the AMERICAN JOURNALISM PROJECT in supporting the growth of local news through public media. We believe public radio stations are well positioned to play a key role in this space,” said ARTHUR VINING DAVIS FOUNDATIONS Pres. MICHAEL MURRAY. “With additional funding and strategic guidance from AJP advisers, entrepreneurial stations can become leading sources of local reporting for cities and regions across the country.”

