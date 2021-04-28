Union Recognized

63 employees of NPR's Digital Media Division (Content Operations, Design, Engineering, Online Support, and Product Management) have selected NABET-CWA Local 31 as their bargaining representative, and NPR has voluntarily recognized the union.

A statement from DIGITAL MEDIA UNITED said, "We're proud to work at a place that immediately understood our desire to unionize and came to agreeable terms within our timeframe. We look forward to our continued partnership with the organization and opportunities to work closely with our colleagues currently represented by SAG-AFTRA and NABET... We hope the success of our campaign is part of a greater movement in tech organizing that will positively impact the efforts of fellow technologists across the industry."

