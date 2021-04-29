Lori Lewis

There can be a lot of talk in the social space from algorithms, the code that dictates what we see in our News Feeds, to the quality or quantity of posts debate," explained MERGE author and LORI LEWIS MEDIA President LORI LEWIS.

"But rarely do I hear people talk about one of the more important tactics actually developing memorable brands and building audiences – and that’s acknowledgment - the 'A' word.

"In the past decade that brands have been using social - some have gotten better with responding to fans socially. Yet there are still too many people going unacknowledged. And with that – could stations be inadvertently creating missed listening occasions?"

Read more about "Why Do So Many Brands Still Have A Problem With The 'A' Word?" in MERGE, which is designed and written to help assist the radio and record industry in the social and digital space.

