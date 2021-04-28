Bobby O'Jay

iHEARTMEDIA R&B WDIA-A (1070-A)/MEMPHIS longtime PD/morning man BOBBY O'JAY is being inducted into THE TENNESSEE RADIO HALL OF FAME.

The induction will take place on JULY 31st at the EMBASSY SUITES HOTEL & CONVENTION CENTER in MURFREESBORO, TN, as previously reported (NET NEWS 4/23).

Market Pres. KEVIN KLEIN said, “BOBBY O’JAY is so deserving of this honor. It makes me so proud that his 38 years of talking to the MEMPHIS community on WDIA are finally recognized. WDIA is a station rich in history and a staple to the Black community. Congrats BOBBY for all you have done for MEMPHIS.”

SVP/Programming SUE PURNELL added, “BOBBY O’JAY’s impact on our industry is undeniable. He’s an absolute champion when it comes to our community, and we’re overjoyed to see BOBBY join THE TENNESSEE RADIO HALL OF FAME.”

O’JAY has been a fixture on WDIA since 1983 as PD/on-air personality. His radio career stops also include MILWAUKEE, HOUSTON, DALLAS, and CHICAGO at WBMX.

WDIA was the first radio station in AMERICA that was programmed entirely by African Americans for African Americans. Many music and radio legends got their start by working at WDIA, including B.B. KING, RUFUS THOMAS, NAT D. WILLIAMS, BEV JOHNSON, and AC “MOOHAH” WILLIAMS.

« see more Net News