Rogers (Photo: Vere Music)

Country singer/songwriter MATT ROGERS has signed with VERE MUSIC COMPANY, with distribution through WARNER MUSIC GROUP's independent distribution arm, ADA. The GEORGIA native is set to headline the GEORGIA PEACH FESTIVAL on SATURDAY, JUNE 12th, and will be the first artist to play the revamped theater at THE PLAZA ARTS CENER in EATONTON, GA on MAY 6th-8th. ROGERS has been releasing music since moving to NASHVILLE in 2017, including his sophomore EP, "Richest Place On Earth."

"We are proud of what we are building at VERE MUSIC," said label head RUSTY HARMON. "MATT embodies the spirit of our mission. He is talented, tenacious, ethical, and has developed an impressive arsenal of brand partners over the years. Our goal is to take all of those qualities to build out his already impressive resume and help MATT realize his full potential."



“VERE is a great home for my music,” said ROGERS. “RUSTY and [A&R Exec.] Alyssa [LOGAN] are real champions for artists and their music. They have all the necessary expertise to guide a career, and still provide a clear lane for the creative process.”

VERE MUSIC was launched last year to provide label services and distribution for independent artists and labels who want to retain ownership of their work.

« see more Net News