Back To In-Person

The CONSUMER TECHNOLOGY ASSOCIATION (CTA) is making it official, announcing TODAY (4/28) that CES 2022 will be an in-person event. The convention, which went all-digital in 2021 due to the pandemic, will return to live action JANUARY 5-8. 2022 in LAS VEGAS, preceded by Media Days on JANUARY 3-4. The CTA says that 1,000 companies have committed to attending, including AMAZON, AMD, AT&T, DAIMLER AG, DELL, GOOGLE, HYUNDAI, IBM, INTEL, LENOVO, LG ELECTRONICS, PANASONIC, QUALCOMM, SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS and SONY.



“We’re thrilled to return to LAS VEGAS -- home to CES for more than 40 years -- and look forward to seeing many new and returning faces,” said CTA Pres./CEO GARY SHAPIRO. “Hundreds of executives have told us how much they need CES to meet new and existing customers, find partners, reach media and discover innovation.”



“Our customers are enthusiastic about returning to a live event in LAS VEGAS,” said CTA EVP/CES KAREN CHUPKA. “Global brands and startups have shared that plans are already well underway and are committed to sharing the magic of an in-person CES with even more people from around the world.”

« see more Net News