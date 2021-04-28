Pictured: Mysti, John, Sally, Kankelfritz, and Andrew

FAMILY LIFE COMMUNICATIONS Contemporary Christian Family Life Radio Network/TUCSAN, AZ finished their Spring Sharathon over 125% of goal, their largest response since 2008.

Director of Programming, MIKE KANKELFRITZ said, “Fundraisers are an opportunity to get nervous and concerned, or praise GOD in faith for what is going to come in. Sometimes it's a little of both at the same time. It sure is comforting to have BILL SCOTT, DAVE KIRBY, JOHN BROCK, and PAUL GOLDSMITH (of VIDARE CREATIVE) by your side guiding you along the way! GOD blew us away! Praise GOD for what He has done!”

Chief Engagement Officer, SALLY BARTON added, “We're grateful for VIDARE CREATIVE’s heart and passion for JESUS’ saving grace message we deliver, and the strategic guidance for presenting the invitation to support the message that our hope is found in CHRIST alone.”

As seen in the photo, VIDARE was coaching the event via ZOOM.

