Jominy, Parrish

The RADIO ADVERTISING BUREAU's Business Accelerated initiative is hosting a two-part webinar on the automotive advertising category in MAY.

“What’s Driving the Auto Industry?” will stream on MAY 19th at noon (CT), with J.D. POWER VP/Data and Analytics TYSON JOMINY and NADA Dealership Management Consultant DICK PARRISH offering insights from the auto industry's perspective; on MAY 26h, "Radio Works for Automotive Part 2" will stream at noon (CT).

The presentations will be offered free to RAB members and will be available afterwards for on-demand viewing.

« see more Net News