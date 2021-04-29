Reporters Under Attack

The RADIO TELEVISION DIGITAL NEWS ASSOCIATION's annual newsroom survey, now conducted with the NEWHOUSE SCHOOL OF PUBLIC COMMUNICATIONS at SYRACUSE UNIVERSITY, included questions on media safety, and the alarming results included that 1 in 5 television news directors reported that employees had been attacked, while 86% of news directors changed their stations' newsroom procedures to protect employees, including the purchase of bullet-proof vests and gas masks and sending security teams with reporters.

The RTDNA is calling on CONGRESS to pass the Journalist Protection Act and Right to Record Police Act, petitioning the HOUSE and SENATE to make passing the bill a priority.

NAB Pres./CEO GORDON SMITH said, “Broadcast journalists play an essential role in documenting pivotal moments in American history from the front lines. That has never been more important than during the past year. NAB is gravely troubled by this study reporting the unprecedented level of harassment, intimidation and violence directed at journalists covering the historical events of 2020. These unacceptable attacks on our nation’s free press undermine our very democracy by preventing journalists’ ability to report the facts and keep the public informed. We are grateful to the dedicated broadcast journalists bringing the truth to Americans during these dangerous times.”

