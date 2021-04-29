LAIVC

Over 100 independent LOS ANGELES venues, promoters, and festivals have formed a coalition to push state and local lawmakers to provide venue-saving funding to keep the lifeblood of the creative economy open. The LOS ANGELES INDEPENDENT VENUE COALITION will advocate for emergency funding, fee reductions, and science-backed reopening plans.

LAIVC co-founder HEATHER MARTIN commented, “Independent venues are the backbone of the LOS ANGELES creative economy that generates $139.7 billion and employs over 400,000 local workers. These venues were the first to close and will be the last to reopen at full capacity.

LAIVC has already garnered immediate success, earning the support of CALIFORNIA ASSEMBLY member LAURA FRIEDMAN, who has recognized the importance of saving independent venues and rallied bi-partisan support to request funding to save CALIFORNIA’s stages. In her letter to SPEAKER RENDON and SENATE PRO TEM ATKINS, Atkins, she stated: “We write to raise your awareness about independent live music venues throughout the state of CALIFORNIA and urge your consideration of including a targeted appropriation in the State Budget specifically for these venues. These independent venues are not only the foundation of our local creative economies, employing thousands of CALIFORNIANS; they also serve as catalysts for socio-economic inclusion and powerful platforms for emerging and independent artists.”

The mission of LAIVC is to help support the ecosystem of independent venues, promoters, festivals, and their employees,

The Coalition continues to grow daily, with no membership fees. For a full list of LAIVC coalition members or more information visit here.

