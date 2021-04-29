Cayman Kelly

Hot on the heels of being included on this year's BENZTOWN list of the top 50 Imaging Voices in the U.S. and Canada, CAYMAN KELLY adds two major market stations to his list of clients.

KELLY adds KKDA (K104)/DALLAS-FT. WORTH. "CAYMAN is one of the premiere voices in media and culture today," said SERVICE BROADCASTING GROUP's Head of Content, GEORGE "GEO" COOK said. "He and I have been looking for ways to collaborate for a while now. Thankfully, CAYMAN's agent ROBIN STEINFELD at DON BUCHWALD & ASSOCIATES, and my Head of Production JERRY VIGIL made it happen. All of us at K104, DEDE IN THE MORNING, and the SBG CONTENT FACTORY are elated to have CAYMAN join our meta-team and add his distinctive voice and creative talent to our content."

"GEO and I have a long history, and I'm absolutely thrilled to be working with him," said KELLY. "I first walked into K104's studios as a young man on a promo tour for a calendar that I was in, 21 years ago, long before I became a radio imaging voice. I remember thinking, I would love to work at this radio station! And here I am now, full circle. Life has a funny way of working out."

He also adds KZCE/PHOENIX. "CAYMAN KELLY is top shelf," said radio veteran and KZCE founder, JOHN CANDELARIA. "When we developed the unique sound of KZCE, we wanted to create more than a big voice growling at female listeners; we wanted someone who can actually have fun with scripts and connect with the target. CAYMAN is that signature voice. He can turn it up, turn it down, and his range is limitless. He actually makes my copy come alive. He is easy to work with and his turnaround is fast and always correct. I have not received one error with any of his reads. I am very meticulous when it comes to casting a new station and grateful that CAYMAN is more than a voice person. He is a true partner that collaborates with me to help build the brand."

