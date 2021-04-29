Season Two

JAM STREET MEDIA's podcast "DEEP COVER: THE REAL DONNIE BRASCO" has returned for another season. The second season of the show, hosted by JOE PISTONE, the retired FBI agent whose undercover work inspired the film "DONNIE BRASCO," and actor LEO ROSSI debuted WEDNESDAY (4/28) and is focusing on what happened after arrests were made based on PISTONE's infiltration of the mob.

“What a great experience it was doing season one of DEEP COVER: THE REAL DONNIE BRASCO,” said PISTONE, “In season two we will bring you unheard tape recordings between me and the gangsters I infiltrated in the mafia. My appreciation to all the fans of DEEP COVER.”

“Just when I think I know everything there is to know about JOE’s undercover work, he’ll pull a rabbit out of his ass and surprise me!” said ROSSI. "I think the big difference between JOE and I is that I talk before I think and JOE thinks before he talks. That’s why he stayed alive in his undercover work.”

JAM STREET MEDIA Pres. MATTY STAUDT added, “These guys have something special that the fans have come to love. I am so grateful to get work with JOE and LEO.”

PISTONE recently guested on BARSTOOL SPORTS' "PARDON MY TAKE" to promote the new season of "DEEP COVER."

« see more Net News