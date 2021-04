Chalmer Harper, Robert Forbes & Scott Herrold

FAITH COMMUNICATIONS Contemporary Christian KSOS (90.5 & SOS RADIO NETWORK)/LAS VEGAS held it's Spring "Friendraiser" this week.

PD SCOTT HERROLD shared, "We exceeded the goal in just one day for a fundraising total of 107%!"

The SOS RADIO NETWORK is listener-supported and can be heard in nine states.

