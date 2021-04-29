June Date Announced

The "2021 CMT " will air on CMT on WEDNESDAY, JUNE 9th at 7p (CT). The two-and-a-half hour show will deliver performances and collaborations in and around NASHVILLE. Simulcast networks will be announced at a later date, and more show details will be announced in the coming weeks.

The CMT MUSIC AWARDS are Country music's only entirely fan-voted award show. Last year's show was delayed from JUNE until OCTOBER due to the pandemic.

