Do You Need To 'Future-Proof' Your Station?
April 29, 2021 at 6:47 AM (PT)
INTEGR8 RESEARCH Pres. MATT BAILEY is releasing a three-part blog series on "future proofing" your radio station. Today’s entry is “How to Prepare Your Station to Appeal to a New Generation.”
Highlights:
- “If you program a hit music station, it’s time to start breaking things.”
- Avoid the “It’s a hit but it doesn’t fit” hole
- Look for songs emerging from communities that have historically not been mainstream
Blog one is now up and available on Integr8Research.com.