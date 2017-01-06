Matt Bailey

INTEGR8 RESEARCH Pres. MATT BAILEY is releasing a three-part blog series on "future proofing" your radio station. Today’s entry is “How to Prepare Your Station to Appeal to a New Generation.”

Highlights:

“If you program a hit music station, it’s time to start breaking things.”

Avoid the “It’s a hit but it doesn’t fit” hole

Look for songs emerging from communities that have historically not been mainstream

Blog one is now up and available on Integr8Research.com.

