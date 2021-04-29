Craig

CUMULUS MEDIA News-Talk WAAV-A/WILMINGTON, NC is adding a local morning show, “WILMINGTON’S MORNING NEWS WITH NICK CRAIG,” for 6-9a (ET) starting MAY 3rd. The show replaces the syndicated “FOX NEWS RUNDOWN” and “AMERICA IN THE MORNING” and will include news from crosstown GRAY TELEVISION NBC affiliate WECT-TV. CRAIG formerly hosted a weekend show, “AGAINST THE GRAIN,” on crosstown RED WOLF BROADCASTING News-Talk WFBT (WILMINGTON'S BIG TALKER 106.7 FM).

In a press release, VP/Market Mgr. ERIC MCCART enthused, “We’re excited to have NICK join our 980 WAAV CUMULUS family! He brings a fresh new energy and excitement to weekday mornings that our listeners will really enjoy. If it’s happening in WILMINGTON and the CAPE FEAR region, it’s happening on WILMINGTON’S MORNING NEWS WITH NICK CRAIG!”

CRAIG said, “Traveling on the road paved by the likes of RUSH LIMBAUGH, I’m excited to bring the next generation of conservative talk to the WILMINGTON region and beyond. To be part of a legacy talk station like WAAV and CUMULUS MEDIA is quite the opportunity at my age. Looking forward to using these platforms to engage and interact with traditional talk listeners and the next generation.”

« see more Net News