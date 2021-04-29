Reopens May 21st

On MAY 21st, The GRAMMY MUSEUM reopens with a new exhibit, "MOTOWN: The Sound Of Young AMERICA," presented by CITY NATIONAL BANK. A blend of gospel, blues, and pop, MOTOWN began in DETROIT in the late 1950s and became “The Sound of Young AMERICA." This exhibit traces the evolution of MOTOWN through the success of its musical achievements and how it continues to influence artists today.

Along with the memorabilia on display are exclusive interviews with MOTOWN's stars, that reveal their creative process. Visitors will also experience interactive displays, including an opportunity to perform THE SUPREMES’ “Stop! In The Name Of Love” on stage and learn the TEMPTATIONS’ signature dance moves.

“The music of MOTOWN, especially in the 1960s, represents a high-water mark in AMERICAN music,” said GRAMMY MUSEUM exhibit curator and Founding Executive Director BOB SANTELLI. “The long list of No. 1 hits, the incredible stable of stars, and the genius of BERRY GORDY JR., both as a businessman and nurturer of talent, made MOTOWN one of the most successful and impactful record companies of all time.”

“We’re honored that the GRAMMY MUSEUM is bringing this vital exhibit to LOS ANGELES. In the past 60 years, MOTOWN has repeatedly proved itself as a galvanizing musical and cultural force, amplifying the voice of Young AMERICA. Providing a firsthand view of the development of artists like MARVIN GAYE, THE SUPREMES, STEVIE WONDER, BOYZ II MEN, NE-YO, LIL BABY and MIGOS will, I hope, spark the dreams of a new generation," said MOTOWN RECORDS Chairman/CEO and President of Urban Music/Co-Head of Creative at UNIVERSAL PUBLISHING MUSIC GROUP ETHIOPIA HABTEMARIAM.

Exhibit includes:

BERRY GORDY's $800 loan contract (facsimile) used to start the Motown record label

"Butterfly" gowns worn by THE SUPREMES

Harmonica and keyboard played by STEVIE WONDER

RAY PARKER JR.'s GRETSCH guitar

RECORDING ACADEMY Hall Of Fame Awards for THE MIRACLES

Full set of JACKSON 5 outfits

Full set of BOYZ II MEN outfits

Full set of THE FOUR TOPS outfits

Full set of THE TEMPTATIONS outfits

Blazers from MIGOS' “Stir Fry” music video

For more information regarding advanced ticket reservations and the Museum's new safety protocols, please visit www.grammymuseum.org.

