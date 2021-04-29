Coming May 6th

Comedian CHELSEA HANDLER is returning to podcasting with a new show for the iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK. "DEAR CHELSEA," on which HANDLER and co-host/assistant BRANDON MARLO answer listener questions, will debut MAY 6th and post new episodes on THURSDAYS. HANDLER previously hosted "LIFE WILL BE THE DEATH OF ME WITH CHELSEA HANDLER" for iHEARTMEDIA in 2019.

“iHEARTRADIO has been a great place for me to share all of my wild, unvarnished thoughts,” said HANDLER. “I’m excited to start this journey with ‘DEAR CHELSEA’ to help people figure out what they need in life -- I’m more than happy to be that kick in the pants or shove that will give someone a new perspective on a situation and help them to make a decision.”



“CHELSEA has been a part of our iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK family for a few years now and we are thrilled to add ‘DEAR CHELSEA’ to the iHEARTPODCAST NETWORKk,” said iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK COO WILL PEARSON. “CHELSEA’s comedic talent is incredible and we believe she will offer listeners great, raw advice to help them find more direction with life’s biggest and smallest questions.”

