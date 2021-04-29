The Virtual Event Benefits National Independent Venue Association

iHEARTMEDIA Classic Rock WAXQ (Q104.3)/NEW YORK and the Rock & Roll Fantasy Camp helped raise over $4,400 during “Q104.3’s Backstage Pass,” a virtual live event featuring LAURENCE JUBER and DENNY SEIWELL of WINGS that took place on SATURDAY, APRIL 17th via Zoom and was hosted by Q104.3’s KEN DASHOW.

The event benefited the National Independent Venue Association and was presented by NEW YORK Alliance Against Insurance Fraud (NYAAIF). $1.00 of each ticket sold will be donated to the National Independent Venue Association and NYAAIF will match all donations. The National Independent Venue Association is an organization of independent music venues, independent promoters and festivals pursuing federal support such as business recovery grants and tax relief in the wake of COVID-19’s effect on the live entertainment industry.

« see more Net News