Patti Taylor

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP has promoted PATTI TAYLOR to Dir./Sales for its DETROIT cluster. TAYLOR had been GSM. The cluster includes Rock WRIF, Classic Rock WCSX, R&B WDMK (105.9 KISS-FM), Rhythmic AC WMGC (105.1 THE BOUNCE) and the PRAISE NETWORK.

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP VP/Sales TINA MURLEY commented, "PATTI is collaborative, strategic and extremely well respected. She is exactly what we need to drive revenue for BEASLEY and for our valued clients."

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP VP/Market Mgr. MAC EDWARDS added, "We could not be more excited to have PATTI leading our sales effort in DETROIT. She knows practically every client on a first-name basis and has earned the respect and appreciation of colleagues through her deep marketing expertise and non-stop energy. We’re very fortunate to have PATTI leading BEASLEY DETROIT’s sales efforts, utilizing her creativity and driving our revenue through a ‘Culture of YES’!"

TAYLOR said, "I'm thrilled for this opportunity to lead the sales efforts for BEASLEY MEDIA DETROIT. We have an unmatched team of account executives, market-leading brands, and an impressive suite of products and tools to offer advertisers today. I am truly enthusiastic for what we'll achieve in 2021 and beyond."

