SUMMITMEDIA Country WQNU (Q103.1)/LOUISVILLE, KY picks up the syndicated ACE & TJ show for mornings, becoming the show’s first Country affiliate. Recently installed morning host KRIS DANIELS (NET NEWS 3/23) moves to middays, which had been voicetracked by DANA LUNDON from sister Country station WZZK/BIRMINGHAM since 2019.

“ACE & TJ bring incredible energy and content that is perfect for SUMMITMEDIA LOUISVILLE,” said the company’s EVP/Programming, RANDY CHASE. ”We're thrilled to have them part of the Q103.1 team."

Said the show’s TJ, “I'm excited, but my wife is ecstatic! She's already bugging me about when she's going to get to meet THOMAS RHETT and his wife.”

Added partner ACE, "Radio is about creating an emotional bond with listeners, and it's very exciting to be reaching out to a new audience in a new format for our brand. Everyone at SUMMIT … has been a great partner and we're excited about the future (both short and long term) with the company."

