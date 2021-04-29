God's House of Hip Hop Summerfest

GOD'S HOUSE OF HIP HOP Summer Fest 2021 is coming to LOS ANGELES on SEPTEMBER 17th & 18th. The 2-day event features over 75+ Christian Hip Hop (CHH), Latin Hip Hop, and Gospel Hip Hop artists at the BANC OF CALIFORNIA STADIUM. The event will have three Hosts and seven DJs as well.

Notable artists scheduled to appear are EMCEE N.I.C.E., DEREK MINOR, FLAME, ANGIE ROSE, STEVEN MALCOLM, GAWVI, PROPAGANDA, CANTON JONES, BIZZLE, 1K PHEW, WANDE, DEE-1, and ALEX ZURDO.



According to SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWS GROUP, "The God’s House of Hip Hop 20/20 Summer Fest will follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, state, Los Angeles County and city safety protocols."

The festival is being produced by EMCEE N.I.C.E and CHANTAL GRAYSON, owners of the STELLAR AWARD-winning GOD'S HOUSE OF HIP HOP RADIO powered by DASH. Streaming tickets are available now, and in-person tickets are on sale FRIDAY, APRIL 30th.

« see more Net News