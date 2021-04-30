Names Tracy Martin President of The Core Canada

The Core Entertainment founders KEVIN “CHIEF” ZARUK and SIMON TIKHMAN, announced THURSDAY (4/29) the appointment of TRACY MARTIN to Pres. of THE CORE CANADA. The addition marks the company’s continued expansion across NORTH AMERICA.

MARTIN arrives at THE CORE from her position as Pres. of the CANADIAN COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION, a post she held since JULY of 2017. At CCMA, MARTIN led the association’s staff and Board through COUNTRY MUSIC WEEK, and executive produced the CCMA AWARDS broadcast. Prior to CCMA, Martin was at CORUS ENTERTAINMENT where she ran the content strategy for the COUNTRY MUSIC TELEVISION, W NETWORK, OWN and the LIFETIME channel, in addition to overseeing the launch of the CMT MUSIC FESTIVAL and its production team. She has nearly two decades of experience in marketing, production, TV programming, as well as artist and event management.

THE CORE, founded in 2019 in partnership with LIVE NATION, specializes in discovering and championing new talent in music. MARTIN will open the TORONTO office and travel between NASHVILLE and LOS ANGELES as she helps TIKHMAN and ZARUK grow THE CORE’s presence across the US and CANADA. She will work alongside the co-founders as they cultivate and develop their existing talent roster and discover new artists.

ZARUK said, “I have personally known TRACY for well over a decade and she has always been a powerhouse in the music business. SIMON and I could not be more excited to have her join us at THE CORE, bringing a reputation and skillset that sets her apart. She will immediately help us grow, not only in CANADA, but globally.”

TIKHMAN added, ”TRACY has been a leader in the music industry in CANADA for many years and her addition to THE CORE is a real coup for the company. She is going to be an integral part in making our artists known around the world.”

