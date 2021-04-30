Leslie Jones (Photo: DFree/Shutterstock.com)

MTV announced WEDNESDAY (4/28) Comedian/Actor and former SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE contributor LESLIE JONES will host the 2021 MTV MOVIE & TV AWARDS. The event will air live on MTV on SUNDAY, MAY 16th at 9p (ET/PT). The GHOSTBUSTERS star and SNL favorite is also up for one award this year in the category of Best Comedic Performance, for her work in COMING 2 AMERICA.

This year's nominees spans WANDAVISION, which leads with five nods, as well as shows like EMILY IN PARIS, RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE, and THE BOYS, which all racked up three nominations each. On the cinematic side, BORAT UBSEQUENT MOVIEFILM is up for three awards, and CHADWICK BOSEMAN landed a posthumous nomination in the Best Performance in a Movie category for MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM.

Fan voting for the 2021 MTV MOVIE & TV AWARDS is now open and will be until APRIL 30th. See the full list of nominees here.

