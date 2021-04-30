Taylor Perry

Leading entertainment, arts and culture PR film SHORE FIRE MEDIA has promoted TYLER PERRY to Junior Account Executive, based in NEW YORK. PERRY was previously a Publicity Coordinator.

PERRY was born and raised in CAMP HILL, PA and moved to NEW YORK CITY to attend NYU’s CLIVE DAVIS INSTITUTE OF RECORDED MUSIC at NYU, where she studied songwriting, the music industry, and managed a student-run record label, graduating in DECEMBER, 2019. Prior to joining SHORE FIRE, PERRY held internships at PARADIGM TALENT AGENCY, S-CURVE RECORDS, NO WAVE MEDIA and MTHEORY. She joined SHORE FIRE in JUNE, 2020, and since then has been an integral part of campaigns for NATALIE BERGMAN, JOHN FOGERTY, PAT METHENY, MARGO PRICE, TODD RUNDGREN, SINGLE LOCK RECORDS and the TWENTY THOUSAND HERTZ podcast, among other clients.

Commented SHORE FIRE SVP MATT HANKS, “Although TAYLOR started at SHORE FIRE amidst the uncertainty of the pandemic, her great enthusiasm for the job, and strong desire to connect with co-workers and clients was immediately evident. She has grown immensely as a publicist in her time here and we’re so excited to see her take on this new role.”

« see more Net News