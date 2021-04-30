Walker

ALL ACCESS send condolences, as well as get well wishes to BRISTOL BROADCASTING COMPANY Country WXBQ/Tri-Cities, TN/VA morning co-host BEN WALKER. His mother, DR. RHODA CHALKER-SPECK, passed away on WEDNESDAY (4/28) just hours before WALKER was admitted to BRISTOL REGIONAL MEDICAL for surgery to remove a couple of aneurysms in his abdominal aorta. He will be recovering in ICU for at least the next few days.

According to PD NIKKI THOMAS, “This guy has been put through the wringer! BEN is a cancer survivor. The aneurysms were discovered during his treatment, and he was supposed to be operated on a month ago! About a week before the scheduled surgery, he was attacked by a Pit Bull. BEN needs all the prayers he can get.”

Send get well wishes to WALKER here, or drop a card in the mail to: BEN WALKER, WXBQ Morning Show, 1990 VALLEY DRIVE, BRISTOL, VA 20201.

Prior to joining WXBQ, WALKER’s career included stints at KCCY (Y100)/SAN ANTONIO, KIKK/HOUSTON, WZZK/BIRMINGHAM and WMIL/MILWAUKEE.

