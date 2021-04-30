-
David Antoine Returns To WBGO/Newark-New York As CTO
After seven years away, former NEWARK PUBLIC RADIO Jazz WBGO/NEWARK-NEW YORK Chief Engineer DAVID ANTOINE has returned to the station as Chief Technology Officer. ANTOINE, a veteran engineer who has worked with several NEW YORK market stations, served five years as WBGO's CE before stints with WESTWOOD ONE's Network Distribution & Technical Operations Center as Dir./Broadcast IT and at LAWO INC. as Radio Broadcast Engineer.
"It's exciting to have DAVID ANTOINE rejoin the WBGO family," said Pres./CEO STEVEN WILLIAMS. "His singular professional qualifications as well as his commitment to the public media mission and passion for our organization make him a perfect fit for this position."