After seven years away, former NEWARK PUBLIC RADIO Jazz WBGO/NEWARK-NEW YORK Chief Engineer DAVID ANTOINE has returned to the station as Chief Technology Officer. ANTOINE, a veteran engineer who has worked with several NEW YORK market stations, served five years as WBGO's CE before stints with WESTWOOD ONE's Network Distribution & Technical Operations Center as Dir./Broadcast IT and at LAWO INC. as Radio Broadcast Engineer.



"It's exciting to have DAVID ANTOINE rejoin the WBGO family," said Pres./CEO STEVEN WILLIAMS. "His singular professional qualifications as well as his commitment to the public media mission and passion for our organization make him a perfect fit for this position."

