15 Billboard Music Award Nominations

PROVIDENT ENTERTAINMENT artists have been nominated for fifteen 2021 BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARD nominations. The BBMA's honor the most successful artists in fifty-one categories across all genres of music. They were announced THURSDAY, APRIL 29th by DICK CLARK PRODUCTIONS and NBC.



The PROVIDENT artists nominated were KORYN HAWTHORNE, ZACH WILLIAMS and ELEVATION WORSHIP, each receiving three nominations, while KIRK FRANKLIN, CASTING CROWNS, KIERRA SHEARD, TAUREN WELLS, MALI MUSIC and MARVIN SAPP each received one nomination.

CEO/President TERRY HEMMINGS shared, “We are so proud of our artists who were nominated for a BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARD and for being recognized for such an outstanding year. We congratulate all of our PROVIDENT ENTERTAINMENT artists and songwriters as well as their fellow nominees."



The BBMAs will be live from the MICROSOFT THEATER in LOS ANGELES on SUNDAY, MAY 23rd at 8p (ET )/5p (PT) on NBC.

