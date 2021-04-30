May Performance

COX MEDIA GROUP Country KWEN (K95.5)/TULSA, OK has announced another exclusive show featuring BIG LOUD RECORDS' HARDY to be held on WEDNESDAY, MAY 12th. The announcement comes on the heels of two previous KWEN surprise shows with RUSSELL DICKERSON (NET NEWS 4/9) and KANE BROWN (NET NEWS 3/18) at RIVER SPIRIT CASINO RESORT earlier this month.

"HARDY is a great performer who is really making waves in Country music, and we are thrilled that he is coming to play exclusively for our listeners,” said KWEN Dir./Branding & Programming MATT BRADLEY. “RUSSELL DICKERSON was a ton of fun last night, and we are looking forward to HARDY putting on a knockout show as well.”

The station will use its FACEBOOK page to post hints about when to listen for HARDY ticket giveaways. When those songs play, the 10th person to call the phone number announced on the air will win four tickets to the concert, a 21-and-over event.

