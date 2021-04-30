Jonas Hosts BBMA

DICK CLARK PRODUCTIONS and NBC have tabbed NICK JONAS to host the 2021 BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS (BBMA).

This year's show will be at the MICROSOFT THEATER in downtown LOS ANGELES, SUNDAY, MAY 23. JONAS, a member of the three-time BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARD-winning JONAS BROTHERS, is currently a coach on NBC's THE VOICE.

The 2021 BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS show is produced by DICK CLARK PRODUCTIONS. BARRY ADELMAN and ROBERT DEATON are the show's executive producers. For more news on the BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS (BBMAs) check out billboardmusicawards.com and www.billboard.com/bbma.

