Special tribute

CORUS ENTERTAINMENT CKRY (COUNTRY 105)/CALGARY has temporarily rebranded as "ROBYN 105" as a sweet sendoff to morning co-host ROBYN ADAIR, who is retiring TODAY (4/30), after 32 years with the station (NET NEWS 3/8).

There are also three video tributes to ADAIR posted on the station's FACEBOOK page, one featuring tributes to her from Country artists KEITH URBAN (recorded in his closet!), LINDSAY ELL, DALLAS SMITH (and his adorable baby), DEAN BRODY, THE WASHBOARD UNION, PAUL BRANDT and GEORGE CANYON. Another includes TENILLE TOWNES, AARON GOODVIN and RUSSELL DICKERSON, while the third features BRETT KISSEL, MACKENZIE PORTER, TIM HICKS and THE REKLAWS. Watch them here.

ADAIR co-hosted mornings with ROGER RHODES, a 26-year station veteran.

