NRG MEDIA has promoted JON ALBRECHT from Senior AE to Sales Mgr. for the WAUSAU/STEVENS POINT, WI cluster, effective MONDAY, MAY 3rd. The stations include Classic Rock WBCV (BIG CHEESE 107.9), Classic Rock WGLX (CLASSIC ROCK 103.3), Top 40/M WHTQ (Hot 96.7) and Country WYTE (TODAY’S BEST COUNTRY Y106.5).

ALBRECHT said, “The industry has seen significant changes since I was last here, but NRG’s commitment to innovation and serving its employees, listeners, and advertisers remain constant. I’m excited about the new challenges that come with leading this talented sales team.”

GM ALEESE FIELDER said, “Extensive market knowledge, strong leadership skills, and a strong commitment to our industry makes JON the perfect fit for our team, and I couldn’t be happier to have him back in this role.”

