RADIO ONE/CHARLOTTE has rebranded Hot AC WLNK--now to be known as MIX 107.9, after many years of being known as 107.9 THE LINK. The new MIX hits the airwaves at 3p (ET) this afternoon (FRIDAY 4/30).

Here's the airstaff: Mornings will anchored by MATT & RAMONA (who move in from afternoons), followed by DREW PARHAM in middays, MADISON JAMES, who is a new recruit from WSTR (STAR 94)/ATLANTA, arrives to handle afternoons, as HOLLY HAZE moves from middays to nights.

WLNK Brand Manager TERRY FOXX said, "As people head back to work and our lives return to some normalization, now is the perfect time to launch MIX 107.9. People will relate to the music, and we've put together some of the best talent in the industry. We will be live and local in CHARLOTTE every day!"

RADIO ONE Regional VP MARSHA LANDESS added, "We asked the CHARLOTTE listeners what they wanted from a radio station, and MIX 107.9 is a direct result of what those listeners told us. We're excited to bring engaging and entertaining on-air talent combined with the best upbeat MIX of music from the 90s, 2000s and today to the airwaves of CHARLOTTE. Our listeners are going to love listening to the music. Our clients are going to love the results it brings to their businesses. The station will continue to have a large commitment to community service and making a difference in the lives of those living in our community. It truly is the best MIX CHARLOTTE has told us they wanted."

