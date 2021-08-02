Marilyn Manson (Photo: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com)

According to ROLLING STONE, "GAME OF THRONES" actress ESME' BIANCO has sued MARILYN MANSON and his former manager, TONY CIULLA (NET NEWS 2/8/21), claiming that MANSON raped and sexually battered her. The complaint was filed FRIDAY, APRIL 30th in the UNITED STATES District Court for the CENTRAL DISTRICT of CALIFORNIA.

The lawsuit claims that MANSON (real name BRIAN WARNER), CIULLA and his management company violated human trafficking laws by bringing her from LONDON to LOS ANGELES to act in a music video that never came out

and a film that was not made.

The lawsuit said, “Mr. WARNER used drugs, force, and threats of force to coerce sexual acts from Ms. BIANCO on multiple occasions. Mr. WARNER raped Ms. BIANCO in or around MAY 2011.” The lawsuit also claimed that “WARNER committed sexual acts with BIANCO when she was unconscious or unable to consent."

