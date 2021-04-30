Backstage Country

UNITED STATIONS RADIO NETWORKS has revealed the artists scheduled to host its daily, weekday “BACKSTAGE COUNTRY” program (NET NEWS 7/23/20) for the month of MAY. CHRIS LANE will host the first week of broadcasts, which begins on MONDAY, MAY 3rd, followed by MAREN MORRIS and RYAN HURD (week of MAY 10th), DYLAN SCOTT (week of MAY 17th), OLD DOMINION (week of MAY 24th) and LADY A (week of MAY 31st).

During their time as host, each artist will share with listeners their perspective on topics including music, touring, events, the media and more. Past artists that have hosted the show include LUKE BRYAN, DUSTIN LYNCH, THOMAS RHETT, JIMMIE ALLEN, TIM McGRAW, KELSEA BALLERINI, BRETT ELDREDGE, JASON ALDEAN and more.

