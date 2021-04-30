Chris Tomlin

GRAMMY winning artist CHRIS TOMLIN and his wife LAUREN have been working towards finding solutions to help vulnerable children. In 2018, they launched a non-profit, known as ANGEL ARMIES, whose goal is to ultimately provide every child a safe and permanent home. As the organization enters into its next chapter, they are hiring pastor and author DAVID NASSER as President.

NASSER said, “It is an honor to join the ANGEL ARMY family. My wife JENNIFER and I have been blown away by CHRIS and LAUREN’s deep dedication to leverage their lives to serve the vulnerable. The hands-on approach of this CHRIST centered organization, and their relentless commitment to the spread of gospel, was also a big part of what drew me to this ministry.”



NASSAR starts in JUNE.

