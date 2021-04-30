Sterling

AUDACY News-Talk KMOX-A-K254CR/ST. LOUIS will air the syndicated "STERLING ON SUNDAY" live 9p-midnight (CT) beginning on SUNDAY (5/2).

KMOX listeners will hear a repeat round of WALTER STERLING's attempt to speak to "living impaired" radio talkers of the past; STERLING, taking his cue from EDISON and MARCONI's beliefs that the dead could be contacted via radio and experiments that claimed to demonstrate voices of the dead coming through on radio waves, tried to contact the late WNBC-A/NEW YORK host BRAD CRANDALL, WIND-A/CHICAGO talker HOWARD MILLER, and the legendary MIAMI host NEIL ROGERS.

STERLING tells ALL ACCESS, “Our experiment was such a success, thanks to our 50 kw clear skywave network that we will attempt it again this week. Hopefully listeners will enjoy IMUS once again and several other legends. We invoke the voices of the living-impaired by sharing news stories from when the living-impaired were at the height of their popularity, such as the florinization (sic) of drinking water battles -- that was something, hmm hmm.”

Find out more at www.waltersterlingshow.com or (646) 678-1110.

« see more Net News