Now accepting entries

The COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION (CMA) opened its submission period TODAY (4/30) in its Broadcast Awards categories. It has also expanded the National Broadcast Personality of the Year category to include both Daily and Weekly groupings for the first time.

Eligible CMA members in the U.S. and CANADA may now submit applications for the 2021 CMA Awards in the station and local personality categories, as well as both categories of national personality at broadcast.CMAawards.com, where they can also hear last year’s winning entries. Station and local personality categories are divided into four categories determined by market size (major, large, medium and small).

The site will continue to accept submissions until WEDNESDAY, JUNE 30th at 5p (CT). All CMA Broadcast Awards entries must reflect performances and events between JUNE 1st, 2020 and MAY 31st, 2021. CMA’s panel of judges, which includes distinguished radio and industry professionals, will view and evaluate each entry online.

